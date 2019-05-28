Check your bank and credit card statements. Are there any recurring charges for subscriptions or services that you’re longer receiving or using?

Three years ago, Maureen Fairbairn moved and disconnected her ADT security monitoring service and set up ADT monitoring in her new Langley home.

However, what she didn’t realize is that ADT continued to withdraw payments for the disconnected service from her bank account.

“I would expect them to know what they’re doing,” said Fairbairn.

She had been paying for her new ADT monitoring on her Visa card and says she had no idea the company was still pulling money from her bank account. She had been double billed.

The senior citizen doesn’t do online banking and still uses old style bank books to keep track of her balance. Fairbairn says with a lot of personal things going on she didn’t notice the withdrawals and was surprised to learn she’d paid almost $1,400 for over a three year period.

Since she says she’d been an ADT customer since 1999, she didn’t think it would be a problem to straighten it out. She was wrong. After trying unsuccessfully for weeks to get her money back, she contacted McLaughlin On Your Side for help.

“I can see that people make mistakes. It’s a computer. I’m not perfect, I’m not going to throw any stones but I would like my cheque,” Fairbairn said.

CTV News reached out to ADT, providing documents that Fairbairn had shared, and within days the money was deposited into her bank account - $1,367.62.

ADT told CTV News Vancouver, "We appreciate you bringing this matter to our attention and glad to have the opportunity to fix it."

Problem solved.

‘You have no idea how helpful you’ve been,” said Fairbairn, who will now be keeping a closer watch on all of her accounts.