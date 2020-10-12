VANCOUVER -- With his weathered black jacket and a massive skull ring on his finger, Chris Turner looks something like an extra from the set of a movie about bikers.

But his passion is finding lost jewelry with his metal detector.

“I’ve found something I’m good at and that I enjoy more than anything I’ve ever done,” he said Monday in an interview with CTV News.

Turner’s phone has been ringing off the hook since word got out about his latest client, "Two and a Half Men" star Jon Cryer.

Cryer lost his wedding band on the False Creek Seawall near Cooper’s Park on Friday night. It was pouring rain, and he wasn’t able to find it on his own that night, or even the next day.

He emailed Turner, who responded without knowing the message came from a celebrity.

Turner says he told Cryer that there was a “two, maybe five percent chance” of finding the ring, simply because it could have easily rolled into the water, or someone would have picked it up.

The only chance of finding it is if the ring had fallen onto the thin strip of grass that divides the Seawall.

On Sunday morning, Turner met Cryer, and began searching.

“It was a very small area – long, but very narrow,” Turner recalls. “I started my grid search and Jon was looking around the cracks and crevices in the bricks by the Seawall in case it went over.”

To his shock, he found the ring in the grass within minutes.

Turner recorded the discovery and Cryer’s reaction on his phone, and posted the interaction on his YouTube channel.

“Within probably four minutes, three four minutes, I found his ring….I was like, ‘Oh my God.”

Turner is part of a network of people who find lost jewelry, called The Ring Finders. Over the last three decades, he says he’s found more than 600 rings.

Cryer, who is in Vancouver because he plays Lex Luther in the series Supergirl, also documented the search in an extensive Twitter thread.

In Turner’s video, Cryer lets out an “Oh, you’re kidding me,” and applauds when the ring is discovered so quickly.

He also describes how the ring got lost as he took his hand out of his pocket while walking, “it was raining. It was nighttime, and I heard a ping behind me, and I realized that it wasn’t on my finger anymore.”

Turner says once he realized who Cryer was, he told him how much he loved his character on Two and a Half Men.

“[Cryer] said, wow, thank you so much. He’s so humble.”

As for how he made quick work of the search, Turner says, “it was meant to be found.”