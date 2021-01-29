VANCOUVER -- There are dozens of health-care facilities across B.C. that are managing active COVID-19 outbreaks and at some facilities, more than 100 positive cases have been recorded.

As of Wednesday afternoon, which is when the most recent data was released by B.C.'s health ministry, 28 long-term care, assisted- and independent-living facilities across the province were managing outbreaks. That's a significant drop from two weeks ago, when there were 50 facilities managing outbreaks province-wide.

Even so, some facilities with active outbreaks have recorded dozens of cases. Of the 28 outbreaks, 12 have recorded more than 50 positive cases as of Wednesday. Of those, three have recorded more than 100 cases.

Little Mountain Place in Vancouver and Hilton Villa Seniors Community have both had large active outbreaks for weeks. Little Mountain Place's case count remained at 171 this week, which is the same it was last week. Nobody else died over the past week, keeping the number of deaths at that facility at 41.

The outbreak at Hilton Villa increased by one case to 121, but it wasn't a resident who tested positive over the last seven days. Three more people died at that facility over the past week, bringing the death toll there to 16.

An outbreak at another facility that saw more than 100 cases, at the German Canadian Benevolent Society, was declared over by Wednesday's update.

But one outbreak in New Westminster worsened dramatically in the past seven days. As of Jan. 20, Royal City Manor had recorded 81 cases and four deaths. But a week later, the facility had 32 more positive cases, bringing the total to 113. As well, 16 more people died over the past week.

On Thursday, Fraser Health announced a new outbreak at Bradley Centre, a long-term care facility in in Chilliwack. There, two staff members tested positive for the disease and are now self-isolating at home.

"Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site," the health authority said in a news release. "Fraser Health is working to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families."

In the past 10 days, 19 outbreaks were declared over in the province.