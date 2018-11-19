

The decision to acquit two Vancouver-area police officers of sex assault charges in Cuba will be appealed, according to statement from their families.

Vancouver Police Const. Mark Simms was charged with the sexual assault of a 17-year-old Ontario girl while on vacation on the island nation in March, but was acquitted by a five-person panel of judges last week.

Const. Jordan Long, of the Port Moody Police Department, was charged with being an accomplice to the assault and was also acquitted by the all-female panel. The judges said they believed the assault did not occur.

But both men were not permitted to come back to B.C. until the prosecution decided whether to appeal the verdict. In a statement posted online Monday, their families said the prosecution will fight the decision.

"We have been advised that appealing a verdict is common procedure in Cuba," the statement said.

"Nevertheless, as we enter month nine, this news comes as a painful realization that the nightmare is not yet over."

They wrote that the timeline is unclear, and it is not yet known when Simms and Long will be able to return to their loved ones and their jobs. Both remain employed by their respective departments.

Calling the allegations false, they said they expect action from the Canadian government to expedite the process.

Last week, CTV News learned that even if acquitted, the officers could still face an investigation when they get home.

It's possible the B.C. Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner will open its own investigation.

Andrea Spinner, Director of Operations at the OPCC, says even on vacation, police are expected to uphold the same professional standards as if they were in B.C. Sex with a teenager – even if consensual – could be considered discreditable conduct, she said.

The OPCC says it still needs to gather more information before deciding what will happen next.

In Monday's statement, the family said they look forward to a prompt OPCC investigation, "so that the truth of this matter can be fully revealed to Canadian authorities and the Canadian public."