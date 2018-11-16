

CTV Vancouver





Two Metro Vancouver police officers acquitted of charges in Cuba could still face an investigation when they come back home.

They've been in Cuba since March, unable to leave as they make their way through the country's legal system.

Vancouver Const. Mark Simms was accused of the sexual assault of a 17-year-old Ontario girl in a hotel room in Varadero. Port Moody Const. Jordan Long was accused of being an accomplice to the assault.

But this week, a five-person panel of judges acquitted the men on all charges, saying they did not believe the assault actually occurred.

Despite the decision, the men will remain in Cuba as lawyers decide whether to appeal the verdict. If no appeal is filed within a designated period, they can then come back to B.C.

But when they get here, it's possible the B.C. Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner will open its own investigation.

Andrea Spinner, Director of Operations at the OPCC, says even on vacation, police are expected to uphold the same professional standards as if they were in B.C., and sex with a teenager – even if consensual – could be considered discreditable conduct.

The OPCC says it still needs to gather more information before deciding what will happen next.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure