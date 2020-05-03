VANCOUVER -- Eight-foot-high blue fencing with pointed metal tips across the top meanders through Oppenheimer Park, put up in areas already vacated by campers, often surrounding what’s left of their belongings.

The province says by Sunday afternoon 120 campers had taken up its offer of free accommodations in one of eight hotels to physically distance during the pandemic.

“It’s gone very well. There’s a little bit of anxiousness, obviously, from people. But we’re feeling very good about the positive nature of this,” said Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction Shane Simpson.

He estimates about 100 people remain in the park, but he wouldn’t say if the province would ask Vancouver Police to help clear the park if any of them refuse to leave.

“The police are there to ensure everybody’s safety,” Simpson said. “And at this point we’re very focused on getting people moved and doing it under the process that we’re using now.”

Using powers under the declared state of emergency, the province initially said everyone had to be out of the park by May 9, but that now sounds more like an aspiration than a deadline.

“That’s a date to work to. Every day we evaluate our progress, we look at how we’re doing as we move forward and we make determinations,” Simpson said. “And as we get closer to May ninth we’ll talk about that date some more.”

CTV News reached out to Vancouver police to ask what role they might play in clearing the park, but did not receive a response.