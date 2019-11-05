

Ben Miljure, Alyse Kotyk and Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Abbotsford police say a suspect is in custody after a standoff that began late Monday night stretched several hours into Tuesday morning.

Police say it began when they received a call about a man with a gun just after 11 p.m.

The first officers to arrive at the house on the corner of Everett Street and Marshall Road managed to get most of the people inside to come out -- but say the man believed to be armed barricaded himself inside.

Abbotsford police called in the Emergency Response Team, which surrounded the home with weapons drawn.

Officers used a loudspeaker to try to convince the suspect to surrender, but after several unsuccessful hours they turned to other tactics.

Just before 6 a.m., police began firing canisters into the home, filling it with tear gas and pepper spray.

Moments later, a man stuck his head out a second-floor window, gasping for air, before leaning farther out and tumbling onto a sloped roof.

He managed to cling to the roof as police entered the home and officers convinced him to climb back through the window and surrender.

An ambulance that had been standing by down the street pulled up in front of the house and the man was examined by paramedics.

Police say any injuries he suffered are not believed to be serious.

A neighbour who watched the standoff unfold tells CTV News police have been at the house numerous times in recent months because of noise complaints and suspicious activity, but said he was shocked to learn there may have been a firearm in the home.

"We have three young daughters and that's always been our number one concern, just being right across the street, driveway to driveway," said Nathan Dunroff. "We took our girls to the back of the house at 12:30 this morning."

Police have not released the name of the man arrested but say he faces numerous weapons charges.