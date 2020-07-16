VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators released images Thursday of a vehicle they believe is linked to a fatal shooting in Abbotsford.

Last Friday night, police were called to a home at Lucern Crescent near Lower Sumas Mountain. When they arrived, they found Karmjit Sran, 43, with gunshot wounds.

Sran died at the scene from his injuries and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in to take over.

During their investigation, homicide investigators canvased the area for surveillance footage, which produced multiple images of a black 2019 Mitsubishi RVR. Investigators say the car had "noticeable damage" and is believed to be the suspect vehicle.

And, about 10 minutes after the shooting, a burning vehicle was found near Lancelot Street in the city. Police say they believe it was the same suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the car is asked to call homicide investigators at 1-877-551-4448. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers.