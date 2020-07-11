VANCOUVER -- One man is dead following a shooting in Abbotsford Friday.

Abbotsford Police say they responded at around 7:50 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 2700 block of Lucern Crescent, near Lower Sumas Mountain.

Investigators have now identified a man in his 40s who died at the scene, according to police. The investigation will now be transferred to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Detectives and forensic identification officers remain on the scene as they continue their investigation and will be continuing to canvass the area for video and witnesses, say police.

Police are asking anyone for any CCTV or dashcam footage from the time of the shooting. Anyone who has information about the incident can call the major crime unit at 604-859-5225. To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.