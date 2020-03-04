VANCOUVER -- A 25-year-old who was wanted after allegedly ramming into an oncoming police car then fleeing has been arrested, Abbotsford police say.

In February, Abbotsford police told the public that Travis Bragg was wanted for assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime.

At the time, officers said that they had spotted a dark-coloured Ford F-150 on Jan. 23 that they believed had been involved in a theft earlier that day. But when they tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver revved the engine and rammed into an oncoming police car.

When that incident happened, Bragg was already under house arrest and a court order not to occupy the driver's seat of any motor vehicle.

On March 3, Abbotsford police said Bragg had been arrested and was still in custody.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel