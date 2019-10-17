ABBOTSFORD - A man in his 50s is dead and another man has been arrested following a fatal hit and run in Abbotsford.

The collision happened Thursday morning just after 6 a.m. on Highway 11 between Clayburn Road and Harris Road.

Officers arrived on scene to find the victim badly injured. Despite efforts from first responders, he did not survive. Police have identified him, but no names have been released.

One side of the busy highway was shut down for hours as investigators collected evidence.

Abbotsford police Const. Mike Willford said there were witnesses who stayed at the scene, and who came to the police station as well.

“Through a combination of all of those factors, we were able to determine what vehicle was involved,” Willford said.

Willford told CTV News Vancouver that police found a suspect vehicle “with a fair bit of damage” at a local home, and arrested a man. No charges have been laid yet.

Police are now looking for any additional witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam video.

“It’s not a common place to walk," Willford said. "That will, of course, form part of the investigation: why the victim was out there. It is an area that we do a lot of speed enforcement on."

Vehicle speed will be looked at by investigators, as well as other possible factors such as weather conditions, to see what may have contributed to the fatal collision.

The highway does have a marked shoulder on both sides. The exact circumstances in this case are still under investigation.

Police are reminding drivers to stay aware of road conditions at this time of year, and pedestrians are being advised to use caution on busy roads and try to stay visible.

