VANCOUVER -- Former Vancouver Whitecap Alphonso Davies has become the first Canadian men's player to win a Champions League title. ​

The 19-year-old from Edmonton helped lead Bayern Munich to victory over Paris Saint-Germain Sunday.

TSN soccer analyst Peter Schaad spoke to CTV Morning Live's Jason Pires about what the win means for Davies and for Canadian soccer.

The following is an excerpt of a five-minute interview, which has been edited for length and clarity. You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video at the top of this story.

Jason Pires: It ranks with Steve Nash's two NBA MVPs, Bianca Andreescu's U.S. Open tennis win. But this is on a global stage. What is the significance of this achievement of Alphonso Davies?

Peter Schaad: It's right up there. It has to be, JP, because first of all, it's hard enough to be on a club that qualifies for the Champions League. You have to be one of the best couple of teams in your country.

Then you have to go through group stages, knockout stages, and in this year's case, a pandemic. And then a strange knockout, one-game series in Lisbon, Portugal. And then you have to win it.

And you have to be an ever-present on that team, and he has been an ever-present on that team.

And not only was he an ever-present, but they've kind of built the game plan around him. It's a remarkable achievement for anybody, but for a Canadian, it's a very proud moment for our country.

Jason Pires: He is turning heads all over the world. You can't minimize it. How do you think he's handled this global spotlight?

Peter Schaad: As a human being, Alphonso Davies, he was raised right by his parents, let's put it that way. They always said to him, Phonzie, you've got to be humble, and you've got to hang out with the right people, which he did...he's a great person. He's not just a great footballer. But funny. He's talented. He can sing. He can dance. He's a Tik Tok sensation. The Germans absolutely love this guy.

The sky's the limit. But he's not going anywhere either because Bayern wants to keep him there. They want him to be a Bavarian-Canadian for as long as possible. That's kind of their methodology, and he probably will be.

Jason Pires: He loves to represent Canada. Do you think he's going to be able to lead this team to the World Cup?

Peter Schaad: He's certainly going to be a key for them....but between he and Jonathan David, right now, we're seeing this incredible surge of young Canadian talent. It's just building on itself and all of a sudden, the eyes are on Canada.

And remember, the scout that hired (Davies), that found him, he had to convince his board because they were not interested in signing a 17-year-old Canadian...so this is why, cumulatively, it's such a big moment for Canadian soccer.