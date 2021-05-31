A Taste Of Australia With Chef Dan Churchill
VANCOUVER -- International liesure travel may not be possible right now, but daydreaming of future travel can be done.
Australia offers once in a lifetime, bucket-list-worthy experiences. When the country is able to open its borders safely it will be ready to welcome visitors with open arms.
Australians have a strong foundation of healthy eating and lifestyle. Executive chef of Charley St. Dan Churchill knows this well.
Churchill grew up on the beaches of Sydney and currently resides in New York. He shared his love of Australia on CTV Morning Live.
Sydney is where he recommends travellers start their adventures.
There are more than 100 picturesque beaches and a vibrant city centre that can be enjoyed there. Byron Bay is an ideal spot for surfing, meditation and sheltered swimming.
Churchill shared that Northwest Australia is a hidden gem.
Exmouth is a resort town in the Northwest and a gateway to Ningaloo Marine Park. The park is home to incredible reefs, watersports and inland activities.
Churchill wanted to provide a taste of Australia by sharing a dish with CTV viewers.
On the show he whipped up fresh pollock fish and chips.
Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live and try the recipe below.
Pollock Fish + Chips
- 2 large sweet potatoes
- Olive oil
- Salt
- Pepper
- 2 large eggs
- 1 TB Dijon mustard
- 1/2 cup high-quality olive oil (for the aioli)
- 1 lemon (you'll use the zest and juice)
- 1 small bunch parsley
- 3 skinless pollock fish fillets (frozen and defrosted at room temperature)
- 1 TB dried oregano
- 1 TB chia seeds
- 1 TB sesame seeds
- Preheat your oven to 350 F. Peel sweet potato (if desired) and chop into small wedges the size of your finger. Toss with 2 TB olive oil and salt and pepper.
- Roast sweet potatoes on a roasting tray topped with a drying rack placed on top if available to you (for maximum air circulation!) for 30 minutes or until tender inside and crispy outside.
- Create the aioli! Separate 2 eggs (we're using just the egg yolks!) and whisk the yolks until super creamy. Add 1 TB dijon mustard and season with salt and pepper.
- Slowly drizzle into the mixture 1/2 cup olive oil until you get to a golden color and smooth consistency. Add in 1/4 cup roughly chopped parsley and mix.
- Zest 1 lemon and reserve about 2 TB of the zest for later. Add the juice of the lemon until the aioli sauce is thinned out to your liking.
- Next, make your fish! Heat a pan over medium heat and drizzle in olive oil until shimmering. Season fish right before it goes onto the pan with salt and pepper. Sear fish on one side in the hot pan.
- While fish sears (about 4-5 minutes), mix up dried oregano, chia seeds, sesame seeds and lemon zest in a bowl.
- Flip the fish and sear on the other side. Remove from heat.
- Season the top of the fish with the herb and seed mix and serve with fries + aioli!