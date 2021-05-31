VANCOUVER -- International liesure travel may not be possible right now, but daydreaming of future travel can be done.

Australia offers once in a lifetime, bucket-list-worthy experiences. When the country is able to open its borders safely it will be ready to welcome visitors with open arms.

Australians have a strong foundation of healthy eating and lifestyle. Executive chef of Charley St. Dan Churchill knows this well.

Churchill grew up on the beaches of Sydney and currently resides in New York. He shared his love of Australia on CTV Morning Live.

Sydney is where he recommends travellers start their adventures.

There are more than 100 picturesque beaches and a vibrant city centre that can be enjoyed there. Byron Bay is an ideal spot for surfing, meditation and sheltered swimming.

Churchill shared that Northwest Australia is a hidden gem.

Exmouth is a resort town in the Northwest and a gateway to Ningaloo Marine Park. The park is home to incredible reefs, watersports and inland activities.

Churchill wanted to provide a taste of Australia by sharing a dish with CTV viewers.

On the show he whipped up fresh pollock fish and chips.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live and try the recipe below.

Pollock Fish + Chips

Serves: 3

Skill level: Easy

Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 large sweet potatoes

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

2 large eggs

1 TB Dijon mustard

1/2 cup high-quality olive oil (for the aioli)

1 lemon (you'll use the zest and juice)

1 small bunch parsley

3 skinless pollock fish fillets (frozen and defrosted at room temperature)

1 TB dried oregano

1 TB chia seeds

1 TB sesame seeds