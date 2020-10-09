VANCOUVER -- Health officials are advising the public of a case of novel coronavirus at another B.C. care home.

In a news release Friday, Fraser Health said a worker in Delta has tested positive.

While they've said the person works at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre, officials have not provided details on their job.

Residents and their families are being advised of a possible exposure, and the staff member is now isolating at home.

Fraser Health said the movement of visitors and staff throughout the facility is now restricted, and cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

Correction: