A look at some of B.C.'s priciest Airbnb listings

Looking to spend the night in an poolside estate or a contemporary ski chalet?

Airbnb announced recently that the vast majority of taxes it collected in Canada last year were tied to B.C. listings. While much of the $40 million is due to a provincial agreement about the amount charged on accommodations, the properties available in the province are likely a factor as well.

Here's a quick look at some of the more luxurious options on the site.

This six-bedroom "ski-in/ski-out luxury lodge" near Whistler rents for a whopping $9,450 a night, not including hospitality fees and occupancy taxes.

According to the listing, those willing to cough up what could be a year's worth of rent, depending on where you live, can be on the slopes of Whistler within minutes.

The property also includes a home gym, hot tub, sauna and fireplace, as well as a wine cooler, fully-equipped kitchen, dining area with seating for 10, ski storage, boot dryers, foosball table and pizza oven.

At a similar price, a modern Whistler chalet with 13 beds comes with a whiskey room, a massage and spa room, a pool table, a heated pool and fire pit.

As with most listings, hosts can change what they ask for in peak season, but for a week in November the owner is looking for $9,142 a night, plus hospitality and occupancy fees. For a week in June, they're asking $10,439 per night, and renters are required to book at least four nights.

In Kelowna, a massive estate can be yours for about $4,000 a night, plus service and occupancy fees and a cleaning fee, though at times it may cost as (relatively) little as $1,500 a night.

Being billed as a "work from home haven," the listing describes the estate as being 10,000 square feet of open layout and Okanagan Lake views.

The entry way is "marble draped" and includes a spiral staircase and floor-to-ceiling fireplace. The home also has six bedrooms, a games area,

"Arranged at your convenience" can be a private chef, luxury vehicle rentals and more. No smoking, no pets and no parties allowed.

For less than half the price, depending on the time of year, a short-term renter could stay on their own five-acre island.

The listing highlights a "main chalet" that sleeps 13, as well as "an adorable rustic love shack" that can fit four people. There's a stage for concerts, a grass-covered dance floor and more.