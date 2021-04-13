Vancouver's annual report on its regulation of short-term rentals, such as Airbnb, shows thousands of landlords have moved to long-term rentals.

The city brought in regulations on short-term rentals in 2018 in an effort to boost long-term rental stock in Vancouver.

The report says the city issued over 12,500 business licences for long-term rentals in 2020, an additional 297 from the year before.

The report says despite COVID-19 and the plunge in short-term rental activity last year, there was continued use of such rentals, indicating the accommodations will be an integral part of the city in future.