VANCOUVER -- Health officials in British Columbia are providing a clearer picture of the progress they've made protecting residents of long-term care homes and assisted-living facilities from the coronavirus.

Back in March, officials first realized the movement of employees between various homes was a dire problem that could result in spreading COVID-19 to different homes caring for people who are demographically more at risk of severe infection and death.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued an order to keep workers at a single site only, and months later, that policy has been applied to thousands of employees – but hundreds continue to work in multiple locations.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said there are 48,794 employees across all of B.C.'s care homes and assisted-living facilities, including 8,878 who were working at multiple sites prior to the order.

As of Thursday, Dix said 8,495 of those employees are now working at a single site. That leaves 383 employees still working at multiple sites.

Dix said the vast majority of long-term care sites – 199 out of 204 – are in compliance, but that assisted-living facilities in the Island Health region are lagging behind.

There are 28 assisted-living facilities in the province that still have health-care workers who are working at multiple sites, Dix said.

The health minister described Henry’s single-site order as an “important step” in limiting the transmission of COVID-19 in B.C. and a “remarkable achievement” given the logistical challenges associated with implementing it.

Among those challenges was ensuring that workers being limited to a single site were compensated fairly, Dix said.

