VANCOUVER -- Few things are as synonymous with Canada as apologies and ice hockey.

So it's no surprise that a player felt he had to make things right after hitting a Vancouver Canucks fan with a puck earlier this week.

During a warm-up Monday in Philadelphia, Elias Pettersson shot a puck that hit the crossbar and went into the stands, the team said in a post on Twitter.

"So he made it right," they wrote.

A 50-second video shows what happened next: The Swede who's played in Canada since last year is seen skating to the bench, where he's handed a hat and a pen.

Initially, it's unclear what Petey puts in writing on the brim. He then skates over to the fan and tosses it over the glass.

A second tweet shows a smiling woman in a Canucks jersey holding out her apology.

"Sorry about the puck," it reads in silver ink, next to Pettersson's autograph.

The Flyers beat the Canucks 2-1.