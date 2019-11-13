Former Vancouver Canucks defenceman sues financial adviser
Vancouver Canucks' Jason Garrison (5) passes the puck in front of Phoenix Coyotes' Matthew Lombardi, left, during the first period in an NHL hockey game on Thursday, March 21, 2013, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP / Ross D. Franklin)
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 2:39PM PST
VANCOUVER - A former National Hockey League defenceman is suing his financial adviser claiming negligent advice led to investment decisions that cost far more than the multimillion-dollar salary he earned during a six-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks.
Jason Garrison filed a statement of claim in B.C. Supreme Court last month alleging he hired Vancouver-based financial adviser Richard Jones in 2013, shortly after signing a contract worth almost US$28 million.
At the time, Garrison's claim says he was 28 years old, "risk averse," and had no experience with financial planning - conditions that the suit alleges Jones understood.
Within months of hiring Jones, Garrison alleges he was advised to purchase two life insurance policies, each worth more than $10 million, followed by various other investments and, in 2016, a third life insurance policy valued at $10.2 million.
The statement of claim says Garrison was told the investments would produce more than $43 million in capital over 10 years but instead he lost money and is seeking damages, reimbursement of interest, an order voiding the life insurance policies and a return of all premiums.
None of the allegations has been proven in court, Jones has yet to file a response to the claim and when contacted by phone, he said he had no immediate comment.