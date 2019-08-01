

Mounties in Surrey say they have seized nine vehicles in an effort to "put the brakes" on stunt driving in the city.

In a statement, the force said vehicle enthusiasts have been gathering in the area of 192 Street and 28 Avenue in South Surrey over the past several weeks.

"This has led to numerous reports of unsafe driving behaviours, including stunt driving," police said. "Surrey RCMP officers have been conducting traffic enforcement in the area and on July 12 they seized and impounded nine vehicles for seven days, in relation to stunt driving."

Police said the drivers of the vehicles have also been fined for driving without due care, which carries a penalty of $368 and six demerit points.

"High risk driving behaviour is a contributing factor in approximately 66 per cent of Surrey’s fatal or serious injury collisions," said Sgt. Gary Goller of the Community Response Unit. "Our goal is not to disrupt car enthusiasts as they show off their hard work and passion for cars, but to ensure those present are operating their vehicles in a safe manner."

The RCMP said it will continue enforcement efforts related to dangerous driving in South Surrey.

Members of the public are encouraged to report unsafe driving at 604-599-0502. Tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.