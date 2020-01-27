VANCOUVER -- Update: Mounties say the 86-year-old woman reported missing in Burnaby on Jan. 27, 2020 has been found.

"Burnaby RCMP is pleased to advise that the 86-year-old female who was the subject of a missing person's appeal yesterday has been located and is safe and sound," Mounties said in a news release.

Original story follows

Burnaby RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 86-year-old woman who suffers from a cognitive disability.

Su Wan Chow was last seen near 16th Avenue and Cumberland Street in Burnaby on Monday around 2:40 p.m. Mounties say she's unfamiliar with the Burnaby area and only speaks Taiwanese and Japanese.

She's 4'9" with a slim build. She has short, grey hair and brown eyes and usually walks with a metallic, floral patterned cane. She was last seen wearing a dark blue leather coat, red pants, brown shoes and carrying a brown travel bag.

Police say her family is concerned about her welfare, and police are asking anyone who may have seen her or know where she is to contact them at 604-646-9999. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or text BCTIP to 274637.