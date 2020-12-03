VANCOUVER -- Police in Surrey are investigating a fire that gutted a home, displacing eight people Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze broke out near 160th Street and 88th Avenue in the afternoon and quickly tore through the home.

A witness, Jordan Kelly, told CTV News Vancouver a man was trapped on the second floor at one point.

Kelly said that person eventually jumped out of a second-storey window and was taken to hospital where he's expected to recover.

All the other occupants were able to get out safely, but the home was heavily damaged.

"We made an interior attack and a search and confirmed there were no further occupants in the house," said Spiro Pegios, battalion chief of Surrey Fire Service.

Police say one person was apprehended under the mental health act. Another was arrested for obstructing police.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.