72-hour strike notice revoked at B.C. port

The union representing dockworkers at B.C.'s ports has revoked the 72-hour strike notice it issued Wednesday – just hours after it was issued.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada said in a brief statement that the revocation of notice is "effective immediately."

The BC Marine Employers' Association said it is unclear what exactly this move means.

"The past 24 hours have demonstrated that this continues to be a fluid and unpredictable situation. We will communicate as appropriate with key stakeholders as we receive clarification," a spokesperson said in a statement.

This is a breaking news update. The original story follows.

Less than 24 hours after they went back up, picket lines were down again at the Port of Vancouver Wednesday morning.

Port workers in B.C. resumed stike action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, after their union's leadership announced that it had rejected a tentative agreement proposed by a federal mediator last week.

Seamus O'Regan, Canada's minister of labour, called the resumed strike "illegal" Wednesday, citing the lack of a 72-hour strike notice from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada.

The minister shared a decision by the Canada Industrial Relations Board ordering the ILWU Canada to cease and desist strike action until the 72-hour notice requirement is met.

When CTV News Vancouver cameras visited the port Wednesday morning, picket lines were no longer visible.

The ILWU Canada issued a statement confirming that it had issued the notice but objecting to the notion that the strike was illegal.

"The ILWU has followed Canadian labour law which holds that a strike continues from the moment of job action until the ratification of a collective agreement," it said, adding that picket lines came down "voluntarily" and as a "good faith move" while the tentative deal was under consideration.

The ILWU Canada says it will appeal the decision from the CIRB.

The BC Maritime Employers Association said Wednesday morning that renewed picketing would begin on Saturday at 9 a.m.

In a statement, the employer accused the union of "doubling down on holding the Canadian economy hostage," estimating that at least $10 billion worth of cargo had been disrupted since the union issued its first 72-hour notice.

The union, in its statement, acknowledged the impact of the strike but said "government interference" was only serving to prolong the strike.

The union said Tuesday night that its longshore caucus did not believe the tentative agreement would protect jobs "now or into the future." It also said the four-year collective agreement was "far too long" and did not meet cost-of-living demands.

The BCMEA, in its own Tuesday statement, slammed the union's decision.

"ILWU Leadership is choosing to further harm Canada’s economy, international reputation and most importantly, to Canadians, their livelihoods and all those that rely on a stable supply chain," the statement said.

"Clearly this fair and equitable package wasn’t enough for the ILWU internal leadership, and they chose to instead remain entrenched in their position with little regard to the lives and jobs they are impacting."

The deal ended a 13-day work-stoppage that saw 7,400 dock workers walk off the job and stopped billions in goods from flowing into and out of the ports.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau updated his itinerary Wednesday to say he would be meeting with the incident response group to discuss the situation at B.C. ports.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy