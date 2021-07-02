VANCOUVER -- There were dozens of new wildfires confirmed in British Columbia Thursday, and officials don't expect much relief in the days to come.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said in a teleconference Friday that it knew of 70 new fires sparked on Canada Day alone. One factor is the roughly 12,000 lightning strikes reported in the province that day, many of which were near communities including Kamloops.

Overnight, evacuation orders were issued then rescinded for some neighbourhoods in the Interior city as flames from fires in the area creeped closer to homes.

And the BCWS said more fires are expected. A spokesperson said there would likely be around 70 Friday, due to tinder-dry conditions in the area and the potential for more lightning.

The service said there will be "significant fire activity across the province" in the next 24 to 48 hours. Forests in B.C. are extremely dry from a heat wave that brought temperatures into the 40s to much of the area impacted by fires, and while things have cooled a bit along the West Coast, highs in the 30s are still being recorded inland.

Over the next seven days, the service warned, the forecast includes the continuation of above-seasonal temperatures, plus an increase in winds that may fan the fires.

The BCWS said it's used a cross-country agreement to secure more resources, expected to arrive Sunday, and has requested more help for next week.

This is a developing news story and will be updated. Check back for more.