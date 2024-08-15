$66K in fines for illegal ride-hailing drivers in Richmond

Some of the drivers who were nabbed in a Metro Vancouver crackdown on illegal ride-hailing had criminal records for drunk driving and one was a registered sex offender, according to police.

A recent operation saw a total of more than $66,000 in fines handed out to 29 drivers, the Richmond RCMP announced Thursday. Approximately 10 of the drivers were described as repeat offenders.

Spokesperson Cpl. Adriana O'Malley said unvetted drivers – who wouldn't pass criminal record checks required by regulated ride-hailing companies – threaten the safety of passengers. The recent crackdown also found drivers operating with learner's licences and poor driving records.

"There's a reason why the province has put in strict regulations. It's to protect the individuals that are using these ride-hail services," she said.

"You don't know who's picking you up. You don't know who that person is, what their criminal record may be, what their driving history is, what type of driver's licence they possess. You are putting yourself at absolute risk by getting into the car."

Illegal operators not only don’t subject drivers to the same kinds of background checks as companies that are licensed to operate in the province, they also don’t inspect the vehicles, which O'Malley says creates another safety issue.

The precise number of fines handed out to each driver was not specified, however, penalties for defying the province's licensing requirements range from $276 to $1,150 per infraction.