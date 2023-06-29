6-week-old kitten with broken, infected leg discovered in Vancouver garage

A garage clean out turned into an emergency trip to the BC SPCA for one Vancouver resident recently.

While moving a box in their garage, a Good Samaritan discovered a six-week-old kitten with a badly broken leg, the BC SPCA revealed in a statement Thursday.

“She had been trapped under a storage crate and had badly twisted her leg to the point that it had broken and became seriously infected. We immediately rushed her to an animal hospital,” said Jodi Dunlop, the manager of the society’s Vancouver animal centre, in the release.

After examining the kitten’s leg, Dunlop says the veterinarian determined it had been fractured for days and needed to be removed.

“This poor kitten must have been in so much pain,” Dunlop said.

The kitten, who has been dubbed Haddie, is now healing from surgery at a BC SPCA foster home and will be available for adoption by mid- or late-July.

Dunlop describes Haddie as a “spicy little girl” who likely hasn’t interacted with humans much in the past.

“She is getting stronger and less fearful every day,” Dunlop said.

More information on how to help Haddie and other animals in need can be found online at medical.spca.bc.ca.