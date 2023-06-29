6-week-old kitten with broken, infected leg discovered in Vancouver garage

A stray kitten named Haddie was discovered at six weeks old with a broken, infected leg by a Vancouver resident who was cleaning out their garage. (BC SPCA) A stray kitten named Haddie was discovered at six weeks old with a broken, infected leg by a Vancouver resident who was cleaning out their garage. (BC SPCA)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener