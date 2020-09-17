VANCOUVER -- Six more flights were added to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 exposure warning list Thursday.

The list includes four domestic flights:

​Sept. 11: Air Canada flight 8328 from Vancouver to Winnipeg (rows 13 to 19)

Sept. 11: WestJet flight 133 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 23 to 29)

Sept. 12: WestJet flight 711 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 7 to 13)

Sept. 13: WestJet flight 711 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 18 to 24)

Two international flights were also added:

​Sept. 11: Aeromexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Sept. 11: Lufthansa flight 492 from Frankfurt to Vancouver (32 to 36)

Passengers seated in the specified rows may be at a greater risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Health authorities now post notices online about flights with confirmed cases.

Anyone arriving in B.C. from outside of Canada must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.