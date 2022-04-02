6 arrested at B.C. SPCA sit-in, Vancouver police say

Six animal rights activists were arrested for mischief and taken to jail Friday night after police were called to break up their sit-in at the B.C. SPCA's head office in East Vancouver.

The Vancouver Police Department told CTV News the arrested individuals would be assessed and - provided they met the requirements for release - let go on an undertaking and given a court date.

The protesters had entered the SPCA's building around 9 a.m. Friday, vowing to remain there through the weekend.

They were calling for the SPCA to step down from its role as the organization tasked with investigating animal abuse in the province, and demanding that a publicly funded government agency take over.

"No other public laws in the province or in Canada are enforced by a private charity," activist Jordan Reichert told reporters on Friday.

The protesters are particularly disappointed about the lack of charges against Excelsior Hog Farm in Abbotsford, a case that began with the release of concerning video that was allegedly captured at the property in 2019.

The only subsequent charges have been against a group of activists supporters have dubbed the "Excelsior Four," who are facing counts of mischief and breaking and entering.

For its part, the SPCA says it welcomed the protesters into its office, and spokesperson Lorie Chortyk said she believes the activists' values are more closely aligned with the SPCA's than they realize.

The organization has been calling for more oversight on farms as well, by both government and industry, including the use of 24-hour video surveillance that can be accessed and audited by a third-party.

Chortyk argued no one agency would be capable of consistently monitoring thousands of farms.

When it comes to investigating reports of abuse, she said the SPCA, whose constables are sworn in under the Police Act, has all the resources it needs.

Chortyk also noted that officers went to Excelsior Hog Farms on multiple occasions to check on the condition of animals back after the video was released nearly three years ago.

"The reason we couldn't move forward with Crown counsel is when we did our investigation, there wasn't any sign of distress," she said. "Unfortunately, because the video wasn't obtained legally, it wouldn't be admissible in court."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel