VANCOUVER -- The BC SPCA has seized 53 animals in a recent cruelty investigation, including 20 pregnant mares.

Thirty-six miniature horses, four goats, six cattle, five llamas, and two emus were removed from a property in the B.C. Interior. The horses were in particularly bad shape, as they were found covered in mud with overgrown hooves, lice, and worms.

The specific location of the property was not disclosed by the animal welfare agency.

"On top of this massive rescue, in these uncertain times, we need to be certain that we can continue to provide rescue and relief to animals that desperately need it," the BC SPCA said in a release. "Animals are still coming in and the shelters are doing their best to keep up with demand."

The SPCA said countries that were hit by the pandemic earlier also saw a large number of animals that were abandoned so they are now "preparing for the worst."

Last week, the SPCA limited public access to its shelters in response to the growing pandemic. However, those interested in adopting a pet are still able to do so by filling out an application online and making an appointment.

Staff and volunteers with the organization are still on-site providing emergency care and accepting emergency animal surrenders.