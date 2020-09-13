VANCOUVER -- A 51-year-old man is wanted by Coquitlam RCMP after he is alleged to have not returned to a psychiatric hospital in the suburbs of Vancouver on Saturday evening.

According to an RCMP statement, Christopher Askey, was supposed to check back in at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital, at 70 Colony Farm Road in Coquitlam around 7 p.m. on Sep. 12 after an outing with a day pass.

Coquitlam RCMP say that Askey is now wanted on a Mental Health Act warrant and they allege that he is “unlawfully at large.”

“He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, a blue shirt and white (and) black shoes,” reads the statement.

Askey is a white man with short grey hair, a light-coloured goatee beard, and has brown eyes. RCMP describe the man as having a “heavy build” and say he is 6 feet tall.

“Askey may behave in a way that presents a risk to (himself) or the public, so if you see Askey . . . (do) not approach him and instead call 911 immediately,” said the statement.

Coquitlam RCMP ask anyone with information about the 51-year-old’s whereabouts to call the RCMP non-emergency line at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2020-24794.