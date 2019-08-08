

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is sounding the alarm following the approval of higher pay ranges for TransLink executives.

TransLink's latest executive compensation plan sets Kevin Desmond's salary at a minimum of nearly $407,000 and a maximum of a whopping $517,000. That's up $107,000 from his total salary in 2018. The CEO made more than $450,000 that year including a $40,000 pension.

"These TransLink salaries could spiral out of control, based on these newly approved ranges," said Kris Sims, the B.C. director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. "The CEO could get a 26 per cent pay hike all while TransLink taxes are being jacked up."

Desmond's new maximum salary would be some $160,000 than what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is paid and mote that twice what B.C. Premier John Horgan makes.

“Why are the people who are running a regional bus board in Metro Vancouver getting paid more than the prime minister of a G7 country, the premier of our province, and potentially soon more than the head of New York City’s transit system?" Sims said.

The new salary plan, which was approved July 25, also opens up the possibility for a large raise for the company's chief financial officer, a position that made $307,688 without pension last year. Under the new plan, the CFO could be paid as much as $372,513.

The same salary limit has been placed on the president and general manager of the Coast Mountain Bus Company and BC Rapid Transit, a position that earned nearly $328,000 without pension in 2018.

In a statement, the CTF criticized TransLink for adding to the burden of average Metro Vancouverites who are already facing rising cost of living.

"Average working people, commuters and property taxpayers in Metro Vancouver are footing the bills for these huge salaries and they have no say in the matter," said Sims. "These CEOs never need to face a voter; they rarely see turnover around their boardroom table, and yet their salaries are still paid by taxpayers and commuters – we need more common sense and accountability."

The federation cited the 18.5 cents per litre TranLink tax paid by drivers in the region, adding the tax could amount to more than $1,000 a year for a two-car family living in Langley.

But the report deems the new salary ranges necessary for retaining top talent as well as keeping up with the market standard and the growing demands on TransLink and its staff.

The compensation plan, which was prepared Western Compensation & Benefits Consultants, looked at the salaries of nine other transportation organizations in Canada compared to their size and range of services.

"Larger organizations have larger revenues, a larger asset base, more employees, etc. These factors increase the job size and responsibilities associated with executive positions," the report read, adding that "TransLink Enterprise provides a broader range of services than any of the transportation comparator organizations."

WCBC said the objectives laid out in the report also took into account the recent approval of $10 billion in new transit funding as part of the 10-Year Vision for Metro Vancouver Transit and Transportation.

"Leaderships stability is critical to achievement of the organization's deliverables and changes in key leadership could delay or jeopardize the delivery of the 10-Year Vision and increase the cost of fulfilling it," the document read.

The latest executive compensation plan is TransLink's first since 2015. Importantly, preparation of the report did not involve any TransLink staff so as to avoid any conflicts of interest.

The report said the plan will continue to be reviewed every four years, with the next review beginning in January 2023.

