5 people stabbed in the last 3 days in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside: police
VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating a double stabbing reported in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Monday afternoon.
Two people were taken to hospital following a fight that broke out shortly after noon, officers say.
It is not clear what prompted the altercation near East Hastings and Columbia streets, but one person has been arrested as a result.
Const. Tania Visintin said it's the latest in a string of violence in the area.
"Five people have been stabbed in the Downtown Eastside in the last three days alone," she said in a news release.
Visintin said police don't yet know whether any of the stabbings are connected.
The investigation is ongoing.