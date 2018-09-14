Investigators searching for a homicide suspect in B.C's Lower Mainland say the 27-year-old may have hidden his distinctive tattoos and fled the area.

At a news conference Friday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Brandon Nathan Teixeira could be in Calgary or Edmonton.

The suspect has been charged with first-degree murder and is the subject of an arrest warrant. Officials first announced he'd been charged last week, describing him as "extremely dangerous" and violent, and adding that he may have access to weapons.

Teixeira is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Nicholas Khabra, a 28-year-old gunned down on Crescent Road in Surrey, in the early morning hours of Oct. 23, 2017. A woman was also injured in the shooting.

At the time, IHIT said Khabra's death was believed to have been targeted, but they have not provided details on a possible motive.

Nearly a year later, police are searching for the 5-10 white man. He has brown eyes and brown hair, and weighs about 160 pounds.

Teixeira has a snake tattoo on the left side of his chest and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm. They released new photos Friday showing his face and his arm tattoo, but would not say where or when the photos were taken.

However, officers said Friday they believe he may have the tattoos covered to conceal his identity. They said it's possible he's altered his appearance by making changes such as shaving his hair and facial hair and wearing glasses and a hat.

They believe he could still be in Lower Mainland, but he may have moved on to Alberta, where he has associates. IHIT is urging residents of Calgary and Alberta to watch for the wanted man.

"It is imperative that we find Brandon Teixeira and bring him in, and bring him before the court so that he can be held accountable for his first-degree murder charge," Cpl. Frank Jang said.

Armed officers attempted to arrest him last week, but said that he got away in the mayhem. Jang described the arrest attempt as a "very fast-paced, dynamic situation that involved quite a few officers."

Anyone who sees Teixeira is asked to call 911 immediately.

Those with information on the case are asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT). Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos