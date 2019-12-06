VANCOUVER -- Police say an arrest on a Vancouver bus turned violent Thursday evening, after an officer was assault by an aggressive passenger.

At about 6 p.m. Thursday, Vancouver police responded to reports near Broadway and Heather streets that a man was allegedly masturbating while on a bus.

The man wouldn't get off the bus and became aggressive. A police officer and two transit security officers tried to get the man to leave, which led to a physical altercation. Police say the man hit the officer in the face and then tried to grab his gun.

He didn't get the gun, but did manage to get the officer's baton, they say.

The man was arrested for assaulting and disarming an officer and taken to jail.

"Our officers put themselves at risk every day for the safety of the public," said Const. Tania Visintin, with the Vancouver Police Department in a news release. "This incident is an example of the bravery our members display daily."

The officer who was assaulted is expected to return to work Friday.