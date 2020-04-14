VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver say they've arrested and recommended charges against 40 people in connection to commercial break and enter crimes.

Those arrests were made "over the past few weeks," police say.

Police began raising concerns about an increase in commercial break and enters last month, prompting the department to install a trailer camera for increased surveillance in Vancouver's downtown core.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Const. Tania Visintin said efforts to curb these crimes are ongoing.

"Although overall property crime is down in the city, there was an increase in commercial break and enter incidents once physical distancing measures were put into place," Visintin said.

"We are targeting offenders committing these crimes through patrol and investigative initiatives and have made good progress."

Vancouver police say businesses can help deter criminals by moving items away from windows and out of view, using window shutters to reduce visibility, upgrading locks, increasing outdoor lighting and checking in on businesses frequently, even if they're closed.

A number of businesses in the downtown area have already boarded up their windows to discourage break-ins, including Coach, Dior, Aritzia and Lululemon.

Among the recommended charges are break and enter, theft and possession of stolen property. Crown counsel is currently reviewing them.