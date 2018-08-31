BC Ferries has cancelled four sailings between Vancouver and Victoria due to an incident involving a rescue boat.

The service has provided few details, but said something happened with one of the Spirit of Vancouver Island's boats.

As a result, the 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. sailings from Swartz Bay, and the 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen, have been cancelled.

In a statement posted Friday morning, the company said it appreciated passengers' patience and apologized for the inconvenience.

The incident Friday is not BC Ferries' first issue on a long weekend this summer.

One of its vessels was expected to be back in service by the Canada Day weekend but the repairs were delayed and some travellers' reservations were cancelled.

There were issues with another ferry the following weekend.

Last month, Premier John Horgan acknowledged the public's calls for newer vessels at the time and added that there is a review of BC Ferries underway.

Meanwhile, customers have been paying more for the service since the end of June due to the removal of fuel rebates. Added costs vary, but it amounts to an extra 50 cents for walk-on passengers and $1.70 for vehicles on major routes.