VANCOUVER -- Another four flights have been added to the BC Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 exposures list.

All four either arrived or departed from Vancouver late last month. Three were domestic, while one was international.

The first flight landed in Vancouver from Toronto on July 24. The flight number is Air Canada 119, and rows 12 to 18 are believed to be most at risk of exposure to the virus.

The second flight departed from Vancouver for Edmonton three days later, on July 27. That flight number is WestJet 186. People in rows two to eight may be most at risk of COVID-19 exposure.

The same route - WestJet 186 from Vancouver to Edmonton - also had a COVID-19 exposure on July 30. The highest-risk rows on that day’s flight were rows six to 12.

Finally, a July 29 flight that landed in Vancouver after leaving from Amsterdam was also added to the BCCDC's list. That flight, KLM 681, had an exposure somewhere in rows 31 to 35.

Since the start of July, 21 domestic flights and 21 international flights have been added to B.C.'s exposures list.

Anyone on one of the domestic flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Anyone arriving internationally is required to isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.

B.C. health officials no longer directly contact people who were seated near a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, the BCCDC provides updates on flights with confirmed cases as it becomes aware of them.

A full list of recent exposures can be found on the BCCDC's website.

One new flight posted to the #COVID19 Exposures page:

July 30: WestJet Flight # 186, Vancouver to Edmontonhttps://t.co/9d46ZfQUMp — BCCDC (@CDCofBC) August 13, 2020