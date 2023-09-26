Vancouver

4 hospitalized after helicopter crash near Prince George, B.C.

Four people were taken to the hospital after a helicopter crashed near Prince George, B.C., Tuesday morning, according to first responders.

BC Emergency Health Services, in an email, said six ambulances were dispatched to the scene and that paramedics "cared for and transported four patients." No information was provided about their conditions and BCEHS does not confirm fatalities.

The Prince George RCMP, in an earlier statement, said the helicopter crashed with "multiple people on board" around 7:45 a.m. near the Purden Ski Hill.

However, a spokesperson for the Prince George detachment said it was too early to provide details about the conditions of the pilot and passengers.

"The extent of their injuries is currently unknown," Cpl. Jennifer Cooper wrote, adding that drivers in the area are being asked to make way for first responders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

