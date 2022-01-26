4 dead after shooting at Richmond, B.C., home, homicide unit investigating

Homicide investigators have been called to a Richmond, B.C., home after a shooting that left four people dead.

The residence on Garden City Road, just north of Alderbridge Way, was behind police tape Tuesday night, into Wednesday morning. The road was shut down for several hours while officers canvassed the scene.

Investigators said four people were found dead inside the unit, adding they were victims of what’s believed to have been a targeted shooting. Officers said the shooting doesn’t appear to be connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland conflict.

All the victims are believed to have known each other and their identities aren't being released.

While police were called to the home on Tuesday, it's believed the shooting happened the night before at about 7 p.m.

"It is a traumatic incident the community is waking up to,” said Sgt. David Lee in a news release. "Our investigators are scouring the area looking for information as this event unfolds. We hope to provide the community with answers soon.”

Police said they expect to be on scene for much of the day Wednesday along with the BC Coroners Service. Garden City Road has since reopened.

Anyone with information, especially those who were in the area of Garden City Road near Odlin and Leslie roads, should call investigators at 1-877-551-4448.