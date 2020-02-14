VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey say they have broken up a counterfeit currency ring that had circulated more than US$5,000 in fake bills at businesses in the city's Newton neighbourhood.

In a news release, Surrey RCMP said their investigation began on Jan. 8 and culminated on Jan. 23 with the execution of a search warrant at a home near the intersection of 134A Street and 76 Avenue.

During their search, officers arrested four people and seized additional counterfeit U.S. and Canadian currency. They also confiscated equipment that had been used to produce the imitation bills, as well as numerous knives, weapons and replica firearms. The face value of the fake currency seized amounted to US$12,000 and C$120, police said.

The four people arrested were 25-year-olds Kaymen and Tassie Winter, 32-year-old Mitchell Coubrough, and 33-year-old Terita Herbert.

All four are charged with at least one count of possession of counterfeit currency. Coubrough has been charged with two counts, as well as possession of credit card data.

In addition to one possession count, Kaymen Winter is facing charges of uttering counterfeit currency, making counterfeit currency, possession of instruments used in making counterfeit currency, two counts of possession of prohibited weapons and three counts of possession of a forged document.

In addition to one possession count, Tassie Winter is facing charges of making counterfeit currency, possession of instruments used in making counterfeit currency, possession of credit card data and six counts of uttering counterfeit currency.

Although charges have been laid, police say their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the counterfeit operation is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.