VANCOUVER -- Police say they're recommending charges after a raid of a Delta, B.C., home uncovered counterfeit cash.

The Delta Police Department said in a statement Monday that it was granted a search warrant as part of an investigation dubbed "Fictus Denarios," which is Latin for "false coins."

Officers said they believed counterfeit money was being produced inside a home in North Delta, which was searched on Dec. 5.

The bills being made were considered "fairly low level," Acting Insp. Ciaran Feenan said in the statement.

Several people were found inside the home, police said, including a man arrested on outstanding warrants unrelated to the case.

"Police seized counterfeit currency, materials involved in the creation of the counterfeit money, as well as a set of police-style body armour, ammunition, stolen property and drugs," officers alleged in the statement.

Two people have been arrested so far, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Delta PD said its officers will be forwarding a report to Crown counsel recommending several charges.

In the statement, officers also addressed those who might come in contact with what they believe to be fake bills.

"We would like to raise awareness of this investigation to local businesses, and encourage them to call police if they believe any counterfeit currency was recently passed at their location," Feenan said.