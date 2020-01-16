VANCOUVER -- Surrey RCMP have arrested a 29-year-old man and recovered hundreds pieces of stolen mail and identification cards after launching an investigation that targeted mail theft.

Among the mail they seized as part of the operation, police found stolen credit cards, cheques, 139 government-issued ID cards, multiple forged identification cards and counterfeit money. They also recovered $6,000.

Police say they started the investigation on Nov. 12, 2019 after getting a report of mail theft from community mailboxes in North Surrey.

Michael Benjamin Stott, a Surrey resident, was arrested on Jan. 9 and is facing charges of breaking and entering and mail theft. He remains in custody.

Surrey RCMP officers are now working with Canada Postal Inspectors to review the stolen mail, and will be making contact with potential victims.