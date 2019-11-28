VANCOUVER -- The Granville Street Bridge got a whole lot glitzier this week as Vancouver's newest piece of public art was unveiled.

A $4.8 million rotating chandelier designed by an Abbotsford artist now hangs under the bridge at Beach Avenue. The fixture was paid for by developer Westbank, which built a nearby condo tower.

Hundreds turned up to the unveiling Wednesday, which showed the chandelier descending slowly from the bridge, then spinning for nearly two minutes before returning to its starting position.

"(The)18th century French chandelier will slowly rotate and rise over the course of 24 hours, then once a day release and dynamically spin back to its starting point," Westbank says on its website.

Council approved the artwork, designed by Rodney Graham, in 2015. The city's bylaws require developers with a building over 100,000 square feet to contribute a piece of public art.

Westbank commissioned the piece, appropriately named "Spinning Chandelier," for its Vancouver House development on Howe Street near Beach Avenue.