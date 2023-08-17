4,800 properties on evacuation alert as wildfire grows outside West Kelowna, B.C.

Thousands of people living in and around West Kelowna, B.C., were placed on evacuation alert Wednesday night due to the McDougall Creek wildfire raging outside the community.

The out-of-control blaze has grown to an estimated 64 hectares since being discovered Tuesday evening, and is "highly visible" to people living in West Kelowna, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre issued an evacuation alert for parts of West Kelowna, the Westbank First Nation and the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

"Residents in the area are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment's notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents," the centre warned.

An online map allows area residents to search by street address to determine if they are under the alert.

Campers in Bear Creek Provincial Park are also affected by the alert, and have been told they are in an "active wildfire zone," officials said.

There are 23 firefighters battling the McDougall Creek blaze, with help from multiple firefighting aircraft, but the B.C. Wildfire Service said suppression efforts have been ineffective so far.

There are also concerns that gusty winds forecast for the region on Thursday and Friday could exacerbate the situation. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for "widespread southwesterly winds" with gusts of up to 50 km/h as a cold front passes through the area.

"Instability along the cold front may lead to the development of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening," the statement reads.

This is a developing story and will be updated.