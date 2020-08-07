VANCOUVER -- Several Vancouver police officers have tested positive for COVID-19 after being called to an "out of control" party, according to their union.

Ralph Kaisers, president of the Vancouver Police Union, tweeted on Friday that three officers have caught the virus and two full patrol teams are in self-isolation as a result of the incident.

It's unclear when or where the party happened, but Kaisers said more than 100 people had gathered by the time police got involved.

CTV News has reached out to the Vancouver Police Union for more details.

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed that three officers have tested positive, but could not provide any further details about the circumstances.

"How they got the virus, I can't confirm," Const. Tania Visintin said.

The patrol teams were sent to self-isolate at home because they were "exposed to those members" who contracted the coronavirus, Visintin added.