VANCOUVER -- Three teenagers who fell off a 40-foot cliff above the Chilliwack River were successfully rescued by Chilliwack Search and Rescue Friday night.

The teenagers had only minor injuries and were able to go home after been checked out by paramedics, according to Chilliwack RCMP.

RCMP said a large group of young people were partying in the woods at the time of the incident. A young man slipped and fell down the cliff, and then two young women tried to rescue him, according to police.

Police, fire, ambulance and search and rescue crews were all called to the area for the incident in Chilliwack's Promontory neighbourhood shortly before 8 p.m.