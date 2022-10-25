3 new B.C. Supreme Court judges appointed in Vancouver, another raised to appeal court

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

  • Threats made with hammer in London robbery: LPS

    Police say a London man has been arrested after a hammer was used to threaten security personnel. Around 8:50 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a business in the area of Fanshawe Park Road East and Adelaide Street North where they say a man entered a business and concealed various items in a cart.

Northern Ontario

Kitchener