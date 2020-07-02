VANCOUVER -- Health officials are warning passengers on three flights that recently landed at Vancouver International Airport YVR to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is not sharing which seats on the planes were affected. As a result, everyone who was on the flights is asked to self-isolate for two weeks from the day they landed in Vancouver.

These are the affected flights:

Air Canada flight 217 from Saskatoon on June 16.

Air Canada flight 557 from Los Angeles on June 18.

Flair Airlines flight 8102 from Toronto on June 21.

Travellers on the flights won't be contacted directly, as health officials stopped that practice back in March.

All airline passengers are encouraged to check the BCCDC website regularly for two weeks after they arrive back in B.C. to ensure their flight has not been exposed to the virus.