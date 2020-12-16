VANCOUVER -- Measures intended to keep COVID-19 out of long-term care homes continue to fail, leading to devastating consequences inside the facilities.

CTV News Vancouver has learned that the three largest care home outbreaks in B.C. right now involve more than 100 residents and staff each.

According to the Ministry of Health, Tabor Home in Abbotsford has now seen 156 cases among staff and residents. Sadly, 25 people have died.

At Capilano Care Centre in West Vancouver, there have been 120 cases and 22 deaths.

Little Mountain Place in Vancouver has seen 119 cases. Seventeen people have died.

The ministry says that of the 21 deaths reported in B.C. Tuesday, all but one of them were people in long term care and assisted living.

The province announced 640 more cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths on Wednesday. As of that update, there were 56 care homes across B.C. with ongoing outbreaks of the disease.