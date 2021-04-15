VANCOUVER -- Sixty-four bricks of suspected cocaine worth $3.5 million dollars were seized by Canadian border services officers at Canada-U.S. border crossing.

The Canada Border Services Agency says the suspected drugs entered Canada in a commercial tractor trailer carrying personal care products on March 18. A second search of the truck caught some anomalies, CBSA says.

A news release issued Thursday says CBSA officers unloaded the trailer and found 64 individually wrapped brick-shaped objects, which they say tested positive for suspected cocaine.

The bricks had a combined weight of 71.5 kilograms and an estimated value of more than $3.5 million dollars on the street, CBSA says.

An exact border crossing was not named on the release. It just stated the seizure was in the Pacific Highway District which includes Boundary Bay, Douglas, Pacific Highway, Aldergrove and Abbotsford-Huntingdon crossings.

“The discovery of 64 bricks of suspected cocaine is the direct result of diligent work by our border services officers. They kept Canadians safe by preventing these drugs from entering our communities.” added Yvette Lebrun, director of the CBSA's Pacific Highway District, Canada Border Services Agency.

The CBSA says it worked with the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit on the cross-border smuggling attempt investigation. The truck driver and the drugs are now in the custody of the RCMP, the agency says.